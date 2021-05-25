Some Kildare house prices drop slightly — CSO

Second hand or existing median house prices in some areas of Kildare dropped in the year to March 2021, according to analysis of recent figures from the Central Statistics Offices.

But other areas of the county saw rises, according to our look at the prices in the different Eircode areas.

The prices, calculated on a moving average basis to allow for low sales numbers in some months, show that there was a 10% increase in Athy to €165,000 with Naas seeing the next highest increase of 6.9% to €288,500.

Celbridge saw a 4.8% rise to €325,000, compared to a 2.3% increase for the State as a whole to €237,500.

In surrounding areas of county Kildare, Edenderry experienced a 10.7% rise to €170,000 while in Carlow there was a 7.3% hike to €180,000.

In Lucan median prices rose 6.6% to €325,000.

But the CSO figures showed falls in some Kildare Eircode areas.

Newbridge

In Newbridge there was 1.6% drop to €242,000 and in Kildare a 2.2% fall to €220,000.

The Curragh area experienced a 2.9% drop to €267,000 while in Monasterevin there was a 16.9% drop to €185,000.