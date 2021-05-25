Newbridge's Moorefield GAA have new legion of fans in Lebanon

Moorefield GAA have a new set of proud young jersey-wearing fans — in Lebanon.

The Newbridge club’s jerseys and PE kits were recently donated to Syrian children attending a school in the city of Tyre.

The tops were transported to Lebanon by the 117 Infantry Battalion, currently deployed to the United Nations Infantry Battalion in Lebanon, and handed over to Fr Stuart’s ‘Amjad’ school in Tyre.

Fr Stuart, a Dublin native, runs a school for some 160 Syrian children whose families have fled the civil war and are now residing in Lebanon. The tops were a hugely welcome donation for the children, many of whom only own a single set of clothes in which they must work, study and play in.

Moorefield GAA and the Irish Defence Forces have a long and proud history with many club members serving. As part of its mission in Lebanon, the Irish Defence Forces engage with local groups in need.

The donation was organised by Offaly senior footballer Niall McNamee of clothing brand Twelves. The Moorefield GAA kit sponsor is Manguard Plus.

Fr Stuart said that his students were ‘stunned and delighted’ with their new PE kits and immediately wanted a PE class to try them out and show off their football skills.

The donation has sparked a relationship between the ‘Mini Moores’ and the Lebanese school. Moorefield GAA is now going to make up 200 shoe boxes to send to the children from the school which is heavily reliant on donations.