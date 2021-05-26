Clane developers want to build 40 acre public park

Developers are engaging with Kildare County Council regarding plans for a public park spanning 40 acres on the Dublin Road in Clane.

They claim that the €3m park would include a wide range of public facilities including a playground, running track, nature walks, playing fields, outdoor gym equipment, watersports facility and a coffee dock.

A spokesperson for the developers, the Westar Group said: “The proposed park will be somewhere for the local families and people within the community of all ages to visit.”

Last month Westar was granted approval by An Bord Pleanála for a development of 333 new homes on a 10 hectare site off the Celbridge Road.

Also planned is a crèche and a five acre public park with outdoor gym equipment adjacent to the River Liffey.

However, locals in Clane are currently crowdfunding for a judicial appeal against recent planning applications granted in Clane, citing concerns about overdevelopment of the town and local infrastructure.