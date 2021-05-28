Jury sees footage of Kildare baseball bat murder accused running after deceased man

The jury in the trial of a Naas murder accused, who killed a 20-year-old Kildare man with a baseball bat, has seen CCTV footage of him running after the deceased with his hand raised above his head.

Footage was also viewed of the accused leaving the scene carrying a bat.

The evidence was shown at the Central Criminal Court today, Friday, May 28, in the trial of a 49-year-old man, charged with murdering Joseph Dunne in Co Kildare seven years ago.

Zoltan Almasi, a Serbian-born man with an address at Harbour View, Naas, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to Mr Dunne’s manslaughter at Harbour View on May 16 2014. The jury has been told that there have already been two trials in the case.

Inspector Dara Diffily brought Caroline Biggs SC, prosecuting, through the footage today. He explained that it depicted Harbour View shortly after 10.15pm.

“Entering the scene now we have Joseph Dunne, who’s running,” he testified, pointing to Mr Dunne jumping over a chain between two bollards as he ran onto Harbour View.

“The individual running at speed into the shot is Zoltan Almasi,” continued the Inspector.

“Joseph Dunne is seen to run to the right-hand side. Mr Almasi runs after him and raises his right arm,” he said. “Mr Dunne is running away from Mr Almasi with his back to him, and Mr Almasi is running after Mr Dunne with his right arm in a raised position,” he added.

Both men were then obscured by trees and Mr Dunne was not seen again. However, Mr Almasi was seen running back into shot less than a minute later.

“The CCTV depicts a bat in his right hand,” noted the Inspector. The jury had already seen footage of Mr Dunne having a verbal interaction with a third man shortly before running onto Harbour View.

Ms Biggs had told the jury in her opening speech that it was after this altercation that he passed Mr Almasi’s Mercedes van parked outside his home. Mr Dunne had hit the van as he passed by.

“Mr Almasi came out of his house, armed himself with a baseball bat and gave chase,” she said.

The trial continues on Monday before Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of seven men and four women. It is expected to last four weeks.