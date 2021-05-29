Property Watch: Dormer with stunning views in in Lacken, Blessington, for €650,000

Lake View House is a spacious three-bedroomed dormer bungalow standing on an elevated site of one acre with spectacular panoramic views of the Blessington Lakes.

Extending to over 428m2 approximately of accommodation, this fine property includes an attic conversion with two large rooms suitable for a variety of uses. It is decorated with the modern family in mind and attention has been paid to every detail, creating a home filled with warmth & character.

Both the large sitting and living room are flooded with light and have great views.

Lake View house is located in the village of Lacken in the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, on the picturesque Lake Drive.

According to the selling agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, this is an exceptional property in a tranquil and picturesque location.

The well-proportioned accommodation briefly comprises (downstairs) an entrance hall, sitting room, living room/dining, kitchen, guest wc, utility, three double bedrooms (one en-suite and two with dressing rooms) and bathroom.

Upstairs there are two large attic rooms, one with walk-in wardrobe and a bathroom.

This property comes with an asking price of €650,000 and enquires may be made to Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie.