Kildare Property Watch: Rathcoole site with planning permission for six houses for auction

A site with full planning permission for six houses, located just off Rathcoole’s Main Street, will go under the hammer on Thursday, June 17, at 3pm.

The site measures 0.18 Ha (0.45 acres) approximately and consists of a partly finished development. The site has FPP for six houses in two blocks of three terraced units. Planning permission was granted under planning Ref.SD18A/0039 by South Dublin County Council.

The site is ideally located close to national and secondary schools and close to all amenities in Rathcoole village. The site is zoned residential amenity in 2016-2022 SDCC Development Plan.

Rathcoole, on the Kildare-Dublin border, is located close to Citywest, Clondalkin and Saggart.

The subject site is located to the rear of no. 6 Kilteel Road, Rathcoole, and is adjacent to the recently developed Croftwell housing development. The property is beside Holy Family National school and is within walking distance of the well-known Poitín Stil pub and the main street of Rathcoole.

Selling agent Coonan Property are handling the sale, and asking price is available on application by interested parties.

For further details contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property, Maynooth, on 01 6286128.