Interiors: Coolree Design's contemporary style from the heart of Kildare

Coolree Design is an Irish company based in Co Kildare and created by Warren Hayes, a furniture designer and maker with a passion for contemporary design. This week I spoke with Warren to gain some insight into the inspiration behind his beautiful designs, his design ethos and to share some of his stunning creations with you.

Warren knew from an early age that he wanted to work with wood.

“I have always had an interest in making things having grown up working with my father, a builder and carpenter. There were always bits of wood lying around, so I would make little things for around the home and used to love it.

“I decided fairly young that I wanted to continue working with wood. I had intended on getting an apprenticeship to a local joiner, until I heard about the Furniture Design & Manufacture course in Letterfrack and knew immediately that is what I wanted to do. I’ve since worked for some of the top furniture designers in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, before returning home to set up Coolree Design,” said Warren.

One of Warrens most renowned pieces is his stunning ‘Coolree Rocking Chair’ and I wanted to learn more about what inspired its creation. Warren revealed: “I love taking inspiration from traditional Irish furniture and designing modern versions, be it a rocking chair or more recently the ‘Milking Stool’. After looking at the overall form of the chair, I start refining the lines and shapes.

“ I combine the soft, subtle curves of the rockers and seat, with strong lines, transforming the traditional structure of the rocking. The timber is carefully chosen within each component to create a uniform flow throughout the overall design. It’s an ideal chair for curling-up in with a good book in a sunlit corner of your home”.

When working on custom pieces, Warren likes to include the customer in the design and manufacturing journey.

“We’re always delighted to work closely with customers to bring their dream designs to life. When commissioning pieces - from lounge chairs to corporate gifts and dining tables, we invite the client to be completely involved in every stage of the process. Together, we’ll develop a brief to ensure all essential product requirements are met.

Rocker and wall hooks by Kildare's Coolree Design

“As your bespoke item is being made, we’ll welcome you to visit the workshop so that you can see your piece during the production process. This will give you a unique insight into what goes into the manufacturing of hand-crafted furniture. This is an added benefit of choosing to support independent Irish designers and makers!” explained Warren.

Sustainability plays an important role in Coolree Design. Warren said: “Sustainability needs to be at the forefront of every business and we need to ensure all products are responsibly and ethically sourced. We’re fortunate to enjoy an abundance of beautiful greenery through the workshop windows while constructing pieces in the shop. Therefore, we value the importance of treating the earth with the utmost respect.

“All Irish timber material comes from sustainable forests or is storm-felled wood which is carefully removed from the site. When sustainable Irish wood is not available, we only use FSC certified hardwood timber - mainly of European and American origin. Furthermore, remnants and offcuts from the furniture-making process are gathered and subsequently reused to produce our smaller designs such as the quaint flower vases and bottle openers. This means we can eliminate unnecessary waste in the studio. Even mounds of wood-shavings accumulated on the studio floor after a day’s work are repurposed. We pass them on to our neighbours who use it as horse bedding in their stables” explained Warren.

Milking stool by Kildare's Coolree Design

When asked where customers can purchase his stunning designs Warren advised “while all our furniture is custom made to order, we also produce a range of gifts and homewares which are being sold online at www.coolreedesign.ie and through selected retailers around Ireland”.

We wish Warren continued success and hope you can support this fantastic Irish business. For more information, you can contact Warren at hello@coolreedesign.ie or follow him on Instagram and Facebook: @coolreedesign.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column.

