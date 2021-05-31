Jake’s Law won’t apply everywhere yet in Kildare estates

The imposition of 30 km/h speed limits in housing areas will not apply universally in County Kildare.

Kildare County Council is carrying out a county speed limit review, which is the legal process for the adopting speed limits.

An as part of the review all the residential developments in Naas are being surveyed to implement a slow zone with a maximum speed limit of 30km/h in accordance with ‘Jake’s Law’ — named after six-year-old Kilkenny boy Jake Brennan who was knocked down and killed in 2014.

A list of residential developments in the Naas Municipal District believed suitable for slow zones with a maximum speed limit of 30km/h has been drawn up. However, only housing developments that are taken in charge by the council can implement the 30km/h speed limit.