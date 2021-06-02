Kildare businesses achieve cost savings by ‘Going Green’ with new Kildare Local Enterprise Office voucher

Kildare businesses are being offered a unique opportunity to make significant cost savings. The Green for Micro voucher is an initiative of Kildare Local Enterprise Office with support from Enterprise Ireland to help small businesses achieve cost savings and prepare for the resource efficient economy of the future.

The programme features a free of charge one-to-one mentorship with a sector specific expert Green Consultant, worth €1,800.

Why ‘green’?

Recent survey results show that 33% of respondents plan to switch to businesses which are doing more about sustainability, while 49% also said they intend to become better informed about the impact their purchasing has on the planet. With climate change, changing regulations, rising resource costs and changing customer expectations, adopting an eco-friendlier approach is the best way forward for business.

Benefits to Businesses

Whatever the sector, developing a ‘greener’ policy can offer many benefits to businesses such as:

l Achieving increased cost-savings and improved resource efficiency

l Accessing grant funding and environmental certification

l Gaining competitive advantage

l Opportunities for higher and additional value on products and services

l Increased access to customers, improved corporate image

Kildare Local Enterprise Office Supporting the Transition

With the help of an expert sector specific Green Consultant, small businesses in Kildare can get free advice and technical support on resource efficiency and how to implement an environmental management system to reduce costs.

Circular Economy Business Opportunity Event, June 30, 2021

Headlining the three-part webinar is expert speakers from Circular Wise, Wisetek and The Culinary Food Group, focusing on the circular economy as a business opportunity and resource efficiency in the post-pandemic era.

The session will also feature an interactive Masterclass on How to eliminate single-use plastics from your business with EcoMerit and will feature success stories from Kildare business owners who have seen practical benefits on their businesses by adopting a Green mindset.

Businesses can register for the webinar at www.bit.ly/CircEconWebinar21.

For more information visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Green or contact Kildare Local Enterprise Office at localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie and 045980838.

Testimonials

“Our mentor was incredibly energetic and provided us with fantastic solutions which led us to look much harder into our supply chain and to try and buy as locally and diversely as possible. We are introducing eco hampers and are going to continue our work on sourcing eco packaging. The programme has helped us take a huge step forward in our eco journey to a circular economy.”

Louise Lonergan, Lonergan Group, www.lcgifts.ie; www.healthsafetyproducts.eu

“The Green for Micro programme is to help us identify cost savings and improve the green credentials of our hotel. The programme will help us make better informed decisions to lower the carbon footprint and improve the environmental profile of the Clanard Court Hotel in the marketplace.”

John Kelly, the Clanard Court Hotel, www.clanardcourt.ie



“Our focus is to further educate ourselves and our staff on how to further reduce, reuse and recycle better so as to add benefit to the local environment and to make cost savings on our daily operations.”

Barry Flanagan, Lock 13 Brewpub & Kildare Brewing Company, www.kildarebrewing.ie