Barretstown fundraiser celebrates life of much loved Kildare teen who died from cancer

A virtual Barretstown fundraiser is underway over the coming days in memory of the much loved Kildare teen, Ben Wallace.

"Ben for Barretstown celebrates the life of Ben Wallace, from Caragh, a lovely, kind, positive young man who loved tennis and music and who in his 16 years in this world enriched the lives of so many," said the organisers.

Ben was diagnosed with Leukaemia in 2011 at just 12 years of age. He received intensive treatment at Crumlin hospital for four years, and a Bone Marrow Transplant from his amazing sister Ava, giving him more precious time with his family.

"Ben first experienced the wonder of Barretstown as a camper in 2012 and 2013 and later planned to be a volunteer. Throughout his illness, until he departed this world in 2015, Ben helped Barretstown with fundraising, so it seems fitting that this group continue what he started - bringing fun and laughter to children's lives. Ben’s story is not over, thank you for helping us tell it by taking part, donating or sharing."

Barretstown is an amazing life-affirming ‘adventure camp’ bringing fun and laughter to children with cancer and serious illness. Barretstown offers a range of adventurous and challenging activities, such as zip wires, high ropes, climbing walls, offering a break from hospital treatment, and a chance for children to escape the loneliness of a serious illness, to make friends and have some fun, all in beautiful surroundings in Ballymore Eustace.

"Ben for Barretstown, who usually participate in the mini marathon, didn’t let lockdown stop them, holding virtual, socially-distanced events, raising funds so that children with serious illness and their families attend Barretstown free-of-charge - thanks to the amazing kindness of people like you. Thank you, from all at Ben for Barretstown."

So far, €2,775 has been raised. People can get involved by donating online, or taking part. It runs from June 4 to 7. Particpants can walk, run, jog 1km, 5km, 10km, whatever suits them. They can do it in their own time in a socially distanced manner.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can click here.