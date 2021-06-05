New Castledermot, Co Kildare, playground to open this morning

New Castledermot, Co Kildare, playground to open this morning

Kildare County Council will open a new playground on the Fairgreen, Castledermot, today, Saturday, June 5. According to the council, the playground features 20 different types of play equipment, most of which was chosen by the local community after an extensive consultation process.

The playground will feature a tube slide and multi activity unit, double zip wire, trampoline, swings including an hexagonal swing, adventure trail, sensory play panels and mud play area! The playground was built by Gardenescapes, cost €180,000 and was funded from development levies, local property tax and a grant from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.
 
Additional works included creating a new paved entrance, circulation paths and landscaping around the Fairgreen.  All this work was carried out by locally based Walsh Civil Engineering at a cost of €200,000, and was funded from the Community Enhancement Programme and Leader funding.

Kildare County Council urged families and children to enjoy the playground over the weekend and the summer months ahead, while observing Covid-19 guidelines.

