KWWSPCA: A new outlook for blind dog Lucas

This is nine-year-old Lucas, a really lovable dog who was surrendered to Ashon Pound in Dublin last March and came in to our care only to be immediately adopted by Billy Judge.

Lucas is blind but that does not hold this little character back from enjoying life to the full. Billy said that Lucas was very quick to learn the layout of his house and knows every part of it now.

“When he feels the side of the couch, he takes a step back and then leaps up onto it,” he said, “and when he hears me filling his bowl with food he goes to the exact spot and waits patiently.”

Billy has a ball with a bell in it which Lucas loves chasing around the yard. He also got him a lead that has ‘Blind Dog’ on it as Lucas can be a bit nervous when he meets other dogs on his walks.

He has built up a legion of fans around his Kerry home and everyone makes a big fuss of him when they meet.

Lucas is so lucky to have found a great owner and both he and Billy are the best of buddies.

Painting fundraiser

Well renowned artist Chris O’ Hara creates beautiful and vibrant works at his Naas studio. He has very kindly donated a painting to us to help raise funds for the running of the shelter.

This original oil painting is from his ‘Beech Series’ and is a really stunning piece of art. It is quite large measuring 90cm x 120 cm. (3’x4’).

We are holding an an online auction for this painting and the reserve price is €550. If you can see this lovely painting bringing colour to your home and you would like to support us, you can lodge your bid in the following ways; on Instagram @KWWSPCA, on Facebook at kwwspca Shop -Noah’s Ark or email KWWSPCA@gmail.com

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

