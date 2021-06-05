Kildare Property Watch: Thirteen acres in Caragh to go under virtual hammer

Jordan Auctioneers have brought an excellent block of land to the market, located close to the village of Caragh (1.5km), at Castlekeely.

The land is easily accessible to a wide range of locations including Naas (7.5km away), Newbridge (10km), Sallins and Clane (9km), and the M7 (7.5km).

The property extends to c 13 acres (5.26 hectares) with extensive frontage onto the local road.

The entire lot is in four divisions, all in grass. According to the selling agent, it is very good quality land which is ideal for any number of uses with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

According to agent Clive Kavanagh ‘the entire would make a good site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission’.

The property is for sale by online auction on Thursday, July 8, at 3pm using the www.livestock-live.com platform.

Find out more

Jordans are quoting €200,000 and additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.