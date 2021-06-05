Search is on for Kildare’s budding young gardeners

Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden are calling on children across County Kildare to take part in their brand-new gardening competition Budding Gardeners.

The contest was launched last month in support of their latest TV campaign New Best Friend which celebrates the joy of gardening for children and adults alike through the eyes of an imaginative little boy called Liam.

Whether it’s planting pansies in a flower bed like Liam, tending to potted plants on the balcony, sowing sunflower seeds, arranging a colourful window box, or growing your own fruit and vegetables, Woodie’s are asking children to flex their green fingers this summer by working on their very own garden patch for their chance to win some fantastic prizes:

The first prize is €2,500 to spend on a family holiday.

There are 35 annual memberships to be won including passes for Dublin Zoo, Tayto Park, Airfield Estate, the National Stud and Japanese Gardens, Secret Valley Wildlife, Shannon Heritage Gold and Westport House and Adventure Park

There are also 50 fun family days out to be won including passes to Baysports, the Irish National Heritage Park and Lough Key Forest Park.

Entry is simple – all you have to do is submit photos of your budding gardener’s creation at www.woodies.ie.

The winner will then be selected by Woodie’s gardening expert, Kildare man Brian Burke, who will be providing plenty of inspiration along the way on Woodie’s Instagram @woodies_ireland with his helpful and easy-to-follow tutorials.

You can also share your budding gardener’s progress on social media by tagging Woodie’s and using the hashtag #BuddingGardeners.

Further details can be found on woodies.ie. The closing date is Tuesday 3rd August 2021.

Woodie’s judge and gardening expert Brian Burke said: “I’m mega excited about our competition and can’t wait to see what all you budding gardeners come up with.

“Remember, when you’re getting started don’t worry too much about the ‘rules’ - you get enough of those in school. The trick is to do your own thing, what works for you and what makes you smile. So let loose, get stuck in and go wild - we’re looking for the funky, the fresh and the funny. I know you’re going to hit me with some cool, creative and crazy stuff. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get gardening!”

Brian’s Top Tips

Brian has also shared some of his Top Tips for young budding gardeners:

l Ditch the rule book!

l Get yourself a set of gardening clothes that you can make as filthy as you like!

l Grow some grub because we all get peckish working in the garden. Snacks that you’ve grown yourself and picked straight off the plant are extra delish. Mmmm… juicy strawberries!

l Our wildlife need homes too, so don’t forget them. Think pollinators, biodiversity and composting.

l And, finally, the tippy top tip of all — have some fun!

And remember, it doesn’t matter how big or small the garden patch is — it’s all about letting your child’s imagination run free as they enjoy a hobby that will grow with them as they get older, becoming a skill they will have for life. As the summer season kicks off, Woodie’s is on hand to make the back garden the place to be for all the family this year.

So why not get involved?