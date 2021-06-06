Enterprising Ballymore Eustace teen launches aromatherapy range

A TY student at St Mary’s College, Naas, 16-year-old Emilie Paquin from Coughlanstown, Ballymore Eustace, didn’t waste her free time last year.

The student utilised her time in lockdown to develop various aromatherapy blends, specifically to help reduce stress and anxiety, and to help achieve better sleep.

“Emsense is the name of my company. I started this because my little brother, Ollie aged 10, found the first lockdown very stressful. My mum Nicola is a trained aromatherapist and so having learnt from her, I made up a special blend for Ollie,” said Emilie.

“It really helped to alleviate his anxiety and then some of his friends’ parents asked me to make up blends for them, and then more requests came in.

“So I launched Emsense as a business. I worked on it from August and released my first product in October.

Emilie Paquin

“Some oils also help with the annual bout of colds in the winter. I’ve produced different blends of oils in roller top bottles so you can apply the oils to your pulse points. Along with helping to reduce stress, they can help to increase focus and real positivity into your daily life, whatever the challenges.”

And the good news is that Emilie will organise local delivery at no extra charge, The sensual oil blends are €7.50 each or three for €20 plus essential lavender oils for €5.50.

“For special occasions, I do gift sets which are great value and nicely presented, with additional little treats.”

Emilie has also made up themed gifts for Mother’s Day, Easter — any special occasion catered for.

Products include ‘Forty Winks’, which is a blend of lavender and cedarwood to help promote sleep; and ‘Seasonal Support’, a healing blend of lavender, lemon and peppermint that helps fight harmful viruses and bacteria reducing inflammation at the same time.

‘Focus’ is a blend of Sweet Orange and Peppermint to help your mind focus and ‘Suppress Stress’ is a relaxing blend of bergamot and frankincense.

You can contact Emilie at 087 3643 643; via her Instagram page www.instagram.com/emsense20 or via her Facebook page Emsense Oils.