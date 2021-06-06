Kildare Property Watch: Five-bed Athy country house on market for €450,000

Springfield House is a stunning detached family residence, nestled on a two acre site at Blackwood near the The Moat of Ardscull, close to Athy.

It is on the market with an asking price of €450,000.

This five-bedroom, well-constructed property is approached through automatic cast iron gates with granite capped pillars, to a sweeping gravel driveway leading to the main residence and detached garage.

The garden is set out in lawn, with hedging with trees and shrubs.

Space outside

To the right of the house is a substantial commercial-type unit suitable for many uses such as a workshop, storage unit, car enthusiast, stables etc. The home is ideal for a buyer looking for quality of life with an option of working from home while rearing their family in a country setting just one hour from Dublin.

Externally, the house is rendered in pebble dash with reconstituted stone quoins and window sills, PVC soffit and fascia and double glazed windows.

The interior extends to c 2,300 sq ft with every room benefitting from an abundance of natural light flowing through the home, mainly due to its traditional type windows and favourable orientations both front and rear. This truly elegant property has huge appeal and is highly recommended to any purchaser seeking a quality built traditional style residence, according to selling agent Fingleton Properties.

Internally an attractive entrance hall with feature staircase leads to two well-proportioned sitting rooms with dual aspect windows and high ceilings; while to the rear of the ground floor the large sun room connects between the living room and kitchen taking full advantage of morning light and views of the garden.

The remaining accommodation on the ground floor includes a study or downstairs bedroom, bathroom, utility with good storage and bathroom.

The first floor leads to a very spacious landing leading to two main bedrooms with en-suites and two additional bedrooms, large bathroom with jacuzzi bath and walk in hot press.

The property is located 19km south of Kilcullen, off the R418 Kilcullen-Athy Road, close to the landmark Norman earthworks The Moat of Ardscull.

Springfield House has access to the M9 (Exit 2 and 3) and and M7 (Exit 13 at Kildare). Athy (7km away) and Kildare (18km) are both serviced by train stations providing alternative transport for the commuter.

Contact Fingleton & Co on 059 863 8606 for information or appointments to view.

