COMPETITION: Win a wonderful family staycation at the gorgeous Red Door Cottages in beautiful Leitrim

The wonderful family business, Jinny’s Bakery, is looking to treat your family to a two night stay in their charming traditional Irish Red Door Cottages which are found overlooking Acres Lake and its floating boardwalk and the Shannon Blueway in Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Home to ‘the best soda bread in Ireland’, you will also be treated to a welcome pack of delicious goodies from Jinnys' Bakery and Tearooms on your arrival.

This family run business has much to celebrate at the moment and they want share a little of the joy with you!

Baking bread is a family thing and has been for generations of Irish families. It’s something we did with our Mams and Nans and the scent of bread baking can transport us back to when we were knee-high to a grass hopper… begging to be allowed to stir the bowl, knead the dough or have the first slice!

For Jinny’s Bakery, baking bread certainly is a family thing. Run by husband and wife team – Pascal and Sinead (Jinny) Gillard, Jinny’s bakery has grown to a team of 11 people supplying brands like SuperValu, Centra, Tesco, Gala and Independent retailers in 70 locations nationwide.

Great News for this Leitrim Bakery - For the second year running, Jinny’s has been shortlisted for the Grow with Aldi programme in partnership with Board Bia. This means that from June 6th – 19th, their delicious Jinny’s Stout Bread Mix which proved hugely popular during the programme last year, will make its return. It will sit beside Jinny’s brand new Porridge Oat Bread Mix which launches this week and will also be available in all 145 Aldi stores nationwide.

Like many small businesses Jinny’s Bakery has had to think differently to get through Covid 19. Part of that adaption is diversifying their product so it can travel and have a longer shelf life – hence the focus and development of their Bread Mix range. Their stout bread was awarded the ‘Best soda bread in Ireland’ at the Irish Quality Food Awards in 2019. John and Sally McKenna’s Irish Food Guide described us as one of the great Irish Bakeries…”Just try a slice of that Irish Stout Bread and succumb to its tartness, its subdued sweetness, its classy confidence.”

If like many Irish people you were reared on home-baked bread but just can’t seem to get it right or if you love that nostalgic and warm feeling of the scent of bread baking in the oven… but dread the baking part? You will love the Jinny’s Bakery Bread Mix packs. They take just 2 mins to prepare and when done, you’ll have 2 delicious home-baked loaves to share or silently devour! Jinny’s bread mixes are wholesome with no artificial colours nor preservatives, they are naturally yeast free with no added sugar. And they will fill your home with the wonderful scent and warmth of home baking!

To Celebrate… Jinny’s Bakery would like to give you the chance to win a family staycation!

Jinny’s Bakery and Tea Rooms are found on the site of the Red Door Cottages (https://selfcateringleitrim.ie/) also owned and managed by Sinead and Pascal.

To celebrate the launch of their new Porridge Oat Bread Mix and their success in being short listed for the Grow with ALDI programme there is a weekend staycation getaway to the charming Red Door Cottages, in beautiful Drumshanbo with delicious Jinny’s Bakery welcome pack to be WON!

To enter: Follow Jinny’s Bakery on Facebook (jinny’s Bakery & Tearooms) or Instagram (jinnysbakery.tearooms) and privately message Jinny’s with the name of the new Jinny’s Bread Mix with is launching this week in your local Aldi store.

Terms and conditions

Subject to availability

Based on two adults + 2 Children sharing

No cash alternative

Valid June 2021-June 2022

Closing date Midnight Sunday, June 13

Prize includes, accommodation (2 nights) in the traditional Red Door Cottages and Jinny’s Bakery and TeaRooms Welcome Pack on arrival.

For more information see the following links

https://www.instagram.com/jinnysbakery.tearooms/

https://www.facebook.com/JinnysBakery

The Red Door Cottages - https://selfcateringleitrim.ie/