Kildare town's Aviator Haus features on Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces

Super Small Spaces showcases unique self-build by local craftsman and designer Garvan de Bruir

Kildare town's Aviator Haus features on Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces

Garvan de Bruir and Dermot Bannon in front of the Aviator Haus

Reporter:

Laura Coates

A unique Kildare town building featured in the debut episode of Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces on RTÉ One last Sunday night.

The celebrity architect’s new two-part show features people who have designed, renovated and rebuilt spaces — from an old bus to a disused pub — during the pandemic.

Local leather craftsman and designer Garvan de Bruir spent the lockdown building a prototype of his ‘Aviator Haus’ on a site at Loughminane.

The self-designed and built two-bedroom timber building is constructed on principals of sustainability and efficiency.

The upstairs front room shows off the building's arch

Garvan used engineering concepts from early timber aircraft to produce a light but strong prefabricated structure, covered by a single curving shell which functions as both a roof and outer walls.

The designer mimicked ideas found in nature — in this case, the shape of an cocoon — for a design that uses a reduced amount of timber to create, thus being environmentally sustainable.

The interior features a stunning curved spiral wooden staircase, plus the designer’s signature touches such as leather handles and hinges on the cabinets.

Dermot Bannon was impressed with the project, noting that the Kildare designer ‘might be on to something’ with his sustainable and economical concept.

“It’s different — it’s nothing like anything else I’ve ever seen,” he remarked.

Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces is available to watch on the RTÉ Player.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie