IN THE GARDEN WITH JO: Lots of pots

After all that talk of show gardens over the last couple of weeks, and the stunning gardens that our design team are putting together, my attention has been brought back to my own little patch. It has been coming on, slowly and steadily.

Almost all the hard landscaping was done some time ago, but the last few finishing pieces were added over the last few weeks, some stunning Moroccan tiles in the cow house and on the floor of my greenhouse.

The last couple of weeks of good weather has meant that we have spent plenty of evenings barbecuing and it has been great to spend some time in the garden. This week has seen a lot of time working on my new pot collection. The two newest pot collections were designed by us for us to sell exclusively on the nursery and I have been delighted how well they have been received.

The first collection of pots were an iron-ore colour and were large, solid-looking pots, bigger than average. The second range were equally as impressive in stature but in lighter shades of grey that again have been really popular, and there are a couple of cream and white options too.

The pots have already been supplied to hotels, restaurants and to the racecourse too. Lots of them have gone to your residential homes, and they are looking fabulous if some of your photos are anything to go by. The pot collections are made of fibreglass reinforced concrete and are hardwearing and solid.

Our corten steel pots, that we have had on the nursery for a good few years, have been used in many places including, more recently, by many councils in their outdoor recreation areas to restrict vehicle access.

Now we need to go about filling them, and in coming weeks we have lots of ideas for you and will be giving you lots of ideas for pots, front door planters and your hanging baskets too — including something a little bit different. Until then, happy gardening .

CONTACT JO

AT CARAGH NURSERIES

email: jo@caraghnurseries.ie

web: www.caraghnurseries.ie