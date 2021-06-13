KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Development opportunity near Newbridge Train Station

A substantial five-bedroom house at Rickardstown, Newbridge, which sits on 1.2 acres of land with development potential, has come on the market.

Selling agent Jordan Auctioneers are guiding €600,000 for the sale.

Rooske Lodge sits on a 1.2 acre site enclosed by mature trees and hedges with a tennis court. This is an ideal development opportunity which is zoned residential in the Kildare Development Plan (subject to planning permission), according to Jordan’s.

The selling agent says the property is situated in an excellent proven selling location, 600 metres from the train station and around 1.5km from the town centre, adjacent to Sarsfields GAA Club. There is a primary school less than 200 metres and a Centra convenience store in Roseberry Hill an adjoining development.

The home itself has around 3,800 sq ft of accommodation, including a large reception hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, living room, family room, sunroom, utility, back hall, two toilets, family bathroom and five bedrooms, one ensuite.

The property is for sale by online auction on Tuesday July 6, at 3pm using Offr.io through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, on 045 433550, who can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.