KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Development opportunity near Newbridge Train Station

Rooske Lodge

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Development opportunity near Newbridge Train Station

The site

Reporter:

Kildare Now reporter

A substantial five-bedroom house at Rickardstown, Newbridge, which sits on 1.2 acres of land with development potential, has come on the market.

Selling agent Jordan Auctioneers are guiding €600,000 for the sale.

Rooske Lodge sits on a 1.2 acre site enclosed by mature trees and hedges with a tennis court. This is an ideal development opportunity which is zoned residential in the Kildare Development Plan (subject to planning permission), according to Jordan’s.

The selling agent says the property is situated in an excellent proven selling location, 600 metres from the train station and around 1.5km from the town centre, adjacent to Sarsfields GAA Club. There is a primary school less than 200 metres and a Centra convenience store in Roseberry Hill an adjoining development.

The home itself has around 3,800 sq ft of accommodation, including a large reception hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, living room, family room, sunroom, utility, back hall, two toilets, family bathroom and five bedrooms, one ensuite.

The property is for sale by online auction on Tuesday July 6, at 3pm using Offr.io through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, on 045 433550, who can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.

Most Popular

Newbridge store wins European award

Mark Cribbin, Operations Manager Aramark; Ciaran McNally, Head of Capital Development and Food Strategy Maxol; Brian Donaldson, CEO, Maxol and Siobhan Grimes, Head of Retail Maxol

Newbridge store wins European award

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie