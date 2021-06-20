KILDARE WILDLIFE WATCH: The wonder of our wild strawberries

The wildlife gardens at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre are home to a wildflower that is in flower from April each year and will fill the gardens with a juicy sweet fruit, wild strawberry (sú talún fiáin as Gaeilge).

I remember wild strawberries once filled the roadside verges in my local area however today, with what I can presume is, as a result of increased traffic they are no longer dominant.

However, although my experience of finding this wild plant suggests that wild strawberry is not as common today as it once was, wild strawberry is still considered a common wild plant throughout Ireland.

The leaves of wild strawberry are serrated and trefoil in nature. This means the edges are toothed and the leaf is divided into three lobes similar to a clover leaf. The underside of the green leaf are also covered in hairs.

The flowers consist of five white petals that are supported on hairy stalks. Wild strawberry is a plant that has the ability to send out what are called runners. These runners run along the surface of the ground and at various node points will establish a new wild strawberry plant — making this plant very successful in your garden if allowed to grow.

Although we might assume the fruit of this plant is actually mthe strawberry according to www.wildflowersofireland.n

et the red strawberry is simply the swollen base of the flower and the fruits are actually the tiny pips on the surface of the strawberry.

At this time of year there are hundreds of wild flowers emerging in our communities and if you find one that you are not familiar with take a picture on your phone and when at home visit www.wildflowersofireland.n

et.

This website is a great resourse for wild flower identification and it is easy to use as plants are divided by the colour, so a quick browse through and you will identify your local wildlfower.

If you would like help identifying local wildlife or indeed to share your images of local wildlife encountered to be used in a future Wildlife Watch, contact me on 045 860133 or bogs@ipcc.ie.