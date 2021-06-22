Drunk man abusive to Naas gardaí in front of large crowd

Poplar Square, Naas
A man who was abusive to gardaí in front of a large crowd in Naas was arrested.
The incident happened shortly after midnight on June 20.
A 21 year old from Ballymore Eustace was detained at Poplar Square under the Public Order Act.
