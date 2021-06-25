Clarity needed on outdoor drinking for our outdoor summer in Kildare

Kildare Senator Mark Wall has sought clarity regarding the announcement that Gardai have said pubs and restaurants are not legally permitted to serve alcohol in temporary outdoor seating areas.

He said licensed premises across the country have been given permission to set up outdoor seating areas by local councils, sections 254 have been applied for and handed out throughout the country with many licensed premises setting up on paths or in front of businesses as a solution until indoor dining is allowed.

"However, gardaí have said these areas are not covered by alcohol licenses originally issued by the District Court. Until Indoor dining and drinking returns on the July 5 under the Government’s current reopening plan, we need clarity," he said.

He said that the Minister said gardai will be using their 'discretion' but what does that really mean.

“We all know the terrible times our licensed premises, their owners and families have been through. For those that have the space and have listened to the outdoor summer been promoted by all government departments , they need to know that their license when it comes for renewal through our court systems will not be affected by this new development. They need to know that their customers will be receiving fines for attending their premises," he said.

"Discretion creates doubt and I might even say fear amongst potential customers and after the year our licensed premises they simply cannot continue to trade in this way. I welcome the clarity that seems to be coming with legislation and I look forward to its passage through the Oireachtas. An outdoor summer is what we are told is on the cards for us all and clarity on this issue is urgently needed."