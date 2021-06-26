Kildare frontline heroes offered chance of spectacular Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and Mount Juliet Estate prizes

The European Tour, through its over-arching CRS programme Golf for Good, is teaming up with 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open host venue Mount Juliet Estate to reward one frontline worker with a spectacular prize which includes an overnight stay at the spectacular Kilkenny resort as well as tickets for the 2022 edition of the island of Ireland’s national open.

Fans will be given an opportunity to nominate a hero – someone whose dedication and hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic has made a difference to their community or the lives of others – and give them the chance to be rewarded for their efforts.

The incredible prize for the winner comprises an overnight stay at Mount Juliet Estate’s five-star Hunters Yard Hotel, dinner in the Michelin Plate ‘The Hound’ Restaurant, a fourball on the Mount Juliet Estate Championship Course, a one-hour Masterclass with Mount Juliet’s golf pro, tickets for the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and a set of Ryder Cup-branded club headcovers.

To nominate a hero, fans are asked to submit up to 150 words describing the positive contribution their nomination has made to their community or the lives of others.

Entries open on Thursday June 24 and will close at 12:01am on Tuesday June 29 and winner will be announced on Wednesday June 30. Click here to nominate a hero…

The host venue of this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is the 250-year-old award winning Mount Juliet Estate, one of Ireland’s finest country estates. Home to two exceptional five-star properties; the 32-bedroom Georgian Manor House and the contemporary 93-bedroom Hunters Yard Hotels. Part of the Marriot Autograph Collection, Mount Juliet Estate boasts award winning dining, the Jack Nicklaus designed championship golf course, which is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary. There is a relaxing Health and Wellness Centre with newly refurbished gym and pool, an array of country estate pursuits including fishing and falconry in addition to a state-of-the-art equestrian centre, making the Mount Juliet Estate the perfect country retreat.

‘Golf for Good’ is the umbrella name for the European Tour’s overarching Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, which embraces three main pillars: Support for Worthy Causes and communities where the Tour plays; Sustainability and Inclusivity, Diversity and Health.