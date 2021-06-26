Property Watch: Derelict Ballybrittas home offers unique opportunity

Jordan Auctioneers have just launched a derelict residence with limestone yard and outbuildings on 8.5 acres approximately 2km from the village of Killenard, 4.5km from Monasterevin and 15km from Portlaoise.

The M7 Motorway (Junction 14) is only 10 minutes’ drive with Dublin accessible in an hour.

The property comprises a substantial two storey residence (derelict) along with a limestone courtyard and farmyard on about 8.5 acres.

The house comprises a range of reception rooms, four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property offers great potential for someone looking for a prestigious holding in a good location. The yard has many original limestone buildings including coach houses and stables.

There is also a hay barn with lean - to shed.

Grass

The land is all in grass with extensive road frontage on two sides and with additional site potential.

There is an existing septic tank drainage and private well.

The property is to be auctioned on Friday July 23 at 3pm on the property (pre-registration required) and a guide price of €250,000 is being issued.

Further information is available from Clive Kavanagh on 045 – 433550.