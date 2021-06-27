Kildare Property Watch: Large, spacious Newbridge family home on the market

Bellingham: Fine detached four bedroom family home containing presented in pristine condition

Kildare Property Watch: Large, spacious Newbridge family home on the market

This large detached four bedroom family home is set on 0.30 acres.

Bellingham is a spacious well – proportioned light filled property presented in pristine condition throughout with the added benefit of adjoining garage.

Approached by a tarmacadam and hardcore driveway to the front standing on c. 0.30 acres with gardens laid out in lawn and private patio area to the rear.

Features include oil fired central heating system, adjoining garage, west facing garden, PVC double glazed windows, maple shaker style kitchen with granite worktop and island and PVC fascias/soffits.

Situated in an excellent location with all the amenities of Newbridge on your doorstep and minute’s drive from Newbridge Train Station (1.50 km).

The property enjoys scenic views of the surrounding countryside and the Hill of Allen and is located within a short drive of the Curragh Plains ideal for walking, running or cycling.

Accommodation comprises: front porch, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility, family bathroom, 4 bedrooms.

Upstairs there is a living area, storage room and ensuite. This is an ideal family home which must be viewed to be appreciated in an excellent location.

The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €380,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie