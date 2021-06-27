Irish Cancer Society invites Kildare people to take part in survey about impact of cancer

Has cancer affected your access to financial services?
The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) is inviting people to take part in a survey to help the organisation understand the experience of people affected by cancer when accessing financial services/products.
The ICS plans to use the aggregated results of the survey in a forthcoming publicly available report and may also communicate or reference the findings from the research through articles, interviews, webinars, reports and other public or social media formats.
No answers you give in this survey will be attributed to the participant, and no personally identifiable data will be shared.
The link to the survey which is being conducted by Core Research on behalf of the ICS can be found at www.cancer.ie
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.