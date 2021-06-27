Tackling drugs in Kildare remains ‘ongoing battle’ - top garda

Combatting the use of drugs across Kildare is an “ongoing battle” - a garda superintendent told the latest Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Supt Eamonn Curley, who is based in the Leixlip District, was deputising for Chief Supt John Scanlan when he delivered his quarterly policing report.

The senior garda said that current resources were being used to the utmost in tackling drugs.

He said: “I would prefer to have additional resources but the resources we have we’re using to the utmost.

“We have a Drugs Unit set up across the Districts and within the Division who are supported by the national units who are sometimes conducting investigations which may result in detections within this Division which we may or may not have a direct involvement in.”

Involved

He added: “Every garda in the Division is involved in investigating drug crime, not just the Drug Units.

“Some of the more significant detections have been made by members out and about stopping and searching vehicles.

“It’s an ongoing battle and we’re putting as much resources as we can into it.

“With more resources we could do more, but of course that could also apply across other areas like investigating traffic offences and assault incidents.

“The statisticss show that our detections are increasing and we’d like to think that that’s a result of pro-active work.

“It’s an ongoing battle and it will continue to be unfortunately.

Supt Curley also responded to suggestions that there was an increase in the incidence of young people carrying knives.

He said: “We don’t see that and it doesn’t bear out in our statistics either.

“I review our incidents in Leixlip on a daily basis and it’s not something I’m seeing there either. Certainly it does happen, on occasion, it’s not something that’s coming out at me, and the statistics don't support it.”

Statistics

Statistics on crime delivered to the meeting showed that possession of drugs had increased by 16% between the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

However the possession of drugs of sale or supply had decreased slightly by 5% between both periods.