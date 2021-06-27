Kildare County Council ‘will go to court’ to protect planning, meeting hears

Cllr Rob Power, who tabled the motion
Kildare Co Council warned it will go to the High Court if necessary to enforce the local planning laws within the county.
Cllr Robert Power had tabled a motion at the June meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge municipal district calling on the Council to deal decisively with developers found to have undertaken works without planning permission, “particularly in cases where irreversible damage was caused to the built and natural heritage.”
The Council said proceedings for non-compliance with an Enforcement Notice for unauthorised developments will be taken in the District Court in most cases but injunctions may also be sought in the Circuit Court or High Court.
The Council will also seek to recover its costs and court-imposed fines.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.