Kildare County Council ‘will go to court’ to protect planning, meeting hears

Council meeting report

Kildare County Council ‘will go to court’ to protect planning, meeting hears

Cllr Rob Power, who tabled the motion

Kildare Co Council warned it will go to the High Court if necessary to enforce the local planning laws within the county.

Cllr Robert Power had tabled a motion at the June meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge municipal district calling on the Council to deal decisively with developers found to have undertaken works without planning permission, “particularly in cases where irreversible damage was caused to the built and natural heritage.”

The Council said proceedings for non-compliance with an Enforcement Notice for unauthorised developments will be taken in the District Court in most cases but injunctions may also be sought in the Circuit Court or High Court.

The Council will also seek to recover its costs and court-imposed fines.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie