Kildare County Council engineers under ‘huge strain’ due to staff shortages

Kildare County Council headquarters at Aras Chill Dara
The engineering section of Kildare Co Council is under a “huge strain” according to District Engineer Brenda Cuddy.
Ms Cuddy told the June meeting of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District that the office was down one-third of its normal staff.
An executive engineer who departed earlier this year has not been replaced, councillors heard.
Meanwhile the Council’s surface dressing programme this month will cover roads in Ballykelly, Rathangan and Pollardstown.
Road improvement works have also been completed near Moorefield GAA, Roseberry, Raheens in Caragh and the Bracknagh Road in Rathangan.
Footpath repairs were carried out in Newbridge and Kildangan.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.