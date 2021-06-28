Lockdown led to more recycling of Kildare electrics - WEEE

A surge in lockdown spring cleaning saw 1,269 tonnes of electrical waste collected in Kildare by the country’s largest recycling scheme in 2020, despite Covid and travel restrictions.

Some 5.7kg of e-waste was recycled per person in the county last year – exceeding the 2019 collection rate of 5.3kg, but falling short of the 2020 national average of 10.9kg per person.

However, WEEE Ireland has warned that the rise in reusing and repairing of electrical goods must be counted towards Ireland’s recycling targets if we are serious about developing a circular economy.

“In Kildare, and across Ireland, we are consuming more electrical goods than ever – with the annual tonnage on the market rising from 15kg a head in 2016 to 21kg a head last year,” said WEEE Ireland CEO Leo Donovan.

In 2020, WEEE Ireland collected 38,724 tonnes of waste electrical items including 120,000 fridges and 200,000 TVs and monitors.

Over 46 million used AA portable batteries were also prevented from ending up in landfill. annual report revealed.

WEEE Ireland accounts for over two-thirds of all national waste electrical and electronics collection activity on behalf of 1,189 producer members.