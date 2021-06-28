Kildare County Council agrees to Sunday traffic ban on Naas canal

Paul O'Meara

There is overwhelming support for cars to be banned from the Naas canal roadways each Sunday of the year.

Cars - with the exception of vehicles owned by residents living in the immediate area - have not been allowed on certain Sundays on a trial basis.

But this has proven so popular that the vehicles will not be allowed to drive along the canal roadside on any Sunday.

There were no dissenting voices among the councillors at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Bill Clear said not only do people available of the facility but the residents are supportive.

And Cllr Evie Sammon said it would “nearly be irresponsible to take it away.”

Cllr Sammon also said that some of the money specially allocated to Kildare County Council for litter management should be spent in this area.

KCC official Liam McNeela said notices would be placed in local newspapers to provide official notice of this and to invite submissions from the public concerning the proposal.

Cllr Bill Clear who told a Naas Municipal District meeting that a car free day is sought by Naas Tidy Towns and motorists would be least inconvenienced if it happened on a Sunday.

He believed that it encourages people to walk and cycle and will give a foretaste of what the greenway (cycleways and walkways along the canal bank) will be like.

He added that this would make the area more attractive to people using wheelchairs.

