Free online webinar for Kildare SMEs to take place this week

Circular Economy Business Opportunities Event, June 30 2021

Kildare businesses are being offered a unique opportunity to make significant cost savings with the Circular Economy Business Opportunities webinar.

The national event takes place online on Wednesday, June 30, from 1pm to 4pm and focuses on business opportunities within the Circular Economy.

Expert speakers

Headlining the three-part webinar are expert speakers Mike Higgins from Circular Wise, Sean Sheehan from Wisetek and Barry Brophy of The Culinary Food Group, focusing on the circular economy as a business opportunity and resource efficiency in the post-pandemic era.

The session will also feature an interactive Masterclass on How to eliminate single-use plastics from your business with Bobby Lambert of EcoMerit and will feature success stories from Kildare business owners; Barry Flanagan of Kildare Brewing Company, Aoife Rooney of Aoife Lifestyle, Louise Lonergan of Lonergan Group and John Kelly of the Clanard Court Hotel, who have seen practical benefits to their businesses by adopting a Green mindset.

Businesses can register for the webinar at www.bit.ly/CircEconWebinar21

Green for Micro Programme

The webinar comes as part of a wider initiative of Kildare Local Enterprise Office with support from Enterprise Ireland to help small businesses achieve cost savings and prepare for the resource efficient economy of the future.

The programme features a free of charge one-to-one mentorship with a sector specific expert Green Consultant, worth €2,500.

For more information visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Green or contact Kildare Local Enterprise Office at localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie.