Kildare Deaths, July 1 2021

Ann (Nancy, Babs) Conway (née Weldon), Oghill, Kildare Town

The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy, Babs) Conway (née Weldon), Oghill, Kildare Town. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Michael Jnr. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Mick's partner Fiona, brother Bernard, sister in law Marie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Brigid's Parish Church Kildare. Interment afterwards in Lackagh Cemetery.

Rita (Margaret) Lenehan (née Nally),Drehid Cross, Carbury

The death has occurred of Rita (Margaret) Lenehan (née Nally), Drehid Cross, Carbury. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dermot, much loved by her daughter Ann and son Ray, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Órlaith, Róisín, Niamh, Ross and Saoirse, brothers Tommy, Pat and Eamon, sister Tene, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Samantha, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Friday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. People can line the Route from her daughter Ann's house to the church with social distancing. You can take part in Rita's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish webcam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

The Lenehan family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

Rosaleen (Rose) McCarthy, Drimnagh, Dublin / Rathcoole, Dublin / Naas

The death has occurred of Rosaleen (Rose) McCarthy, Drimnagh, Dublin / Rathcoole, Dublin / Naas. Rose passed away peacefully on June 30, after a long illness, at Tallaght University Hospital, Rosaleen (Rose), beloved sister of Theresa, Alice and Patricia; Sadly missed by her loving sisters, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand niece, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane on Saturday arriving for 10.30am Mass followed by cremation immediately afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to join the private funeral service at the crematorium remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium at approximately 12.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Ireland.

Stephen McPadden, Leixlip, Kildare / Dowra, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Stephen McPadden, Leixlip, Kildare / Dowra, Leitrim. He passed away peacefully on June 28 in the loving care of the staff at the Ryevale Nursing Home. Stephen beloved husband of Maureen and dear father of Stephen Jr., Catherine and Emma. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Stephen’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Stephen’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Saturday (Jul 3rd) at 11.00am by following this link - https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish.

Richard (Ricky) O'Halloran, Dara Park, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Richard (Ricky) O'Halloran, Dara Park, Newbridge. He passed away peacefully on June 29 in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughter Mary, sons Derek, Ricky & Neil, son-in-law Pauraic, daughter-in-law Alex, his 7 adored grandchildren & great-grandson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Richard Rest In Peace Due to government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will be held. Removal from his residence on Friday to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Richard's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Newbridge Parish website. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Damien Walsh, Cromwellstown Hill, Kilteel, Kildare

The death has taken place of Damien Walsh, Cromwellstown Hill, Kilteel on Monday June 28. He passed away suddenly following a tragic accident. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lisa, children Adam, Danny, Kadie and Ben, parents Ned and Colette, brother John, parents in law Gerry and Imelda, sisters in law Brenda and Amanda, brothers in law Stephen, Mark, Keith and Gerard, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

May Damien Rest in Peace.

Funeral to the St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Kilteel on Monday arriving for 11a.m. Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Damien, the funeral mass is for family only (50 persons).The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.