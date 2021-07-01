WATCH: Newbridge pupils pay tribute to principal John O'Donovan after 39 years of service

Farewell from Patrician Primary School

WATCH: Newbridge pupils pay tribute to principal John O'Donovan after 39 years of service

Sixth class pupils pay tribute to the retiring principal John O'Donovan

Reporter:

Kildare Now reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

The pupils at the Patrician Primary School in Newbridge paid a special tribute to principal John O'Donovan yesterday as he retired after 39 years of service. 

A lone piper also played an emotional rendition of The Last Post for the popular teacher. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie