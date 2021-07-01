WATCH: Newbridge pupils pay tribute to principal John O'Donovan after 39 years of service

Sixth class pupils pay tribute to the retiring principal John O'Donovan
The pupils at the Patrician Primary School in Newbridge paid a special tribute to principal John O'Donovan yesterday as he retired after 39 years of service.
A lone piper also played an emotional rendition of The Last Post for the popular teacher.
Thank you to the pupils from 6th class who recited the poem 'An Ode to the King' which was specially written for the day by our past teacher and friend, Frank Kirke. Another lovely tribute to John on his retirement and one that captures his time in the school perfectly #PPS pic.twitter.com/BQq4uwjIVH— Patrician Primary School (@PPSNewbridge) July 1, 2021
An emotional moment as the lone trumpeter, Brian Brady, plays 'The Last Post' for our departing principal John O'Donovan after his 39 years of service. An emotional tribute for an emotional day #PPS pic.twitter.com/hvPdQlrSuS— Patrician Primary School (@PPSNewbridge) June 30, 2021
