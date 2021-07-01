KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Plans to replace stables with ten new Naas homes

Plans lodged for Rathasker road

KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Plans to replace stables with ten new Naas homes

Plans lodged with Kildare County Council

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A company wants to demolish a two-storey dwelling and stable block to make way for ten two-storey dwellings in Naas.

If approved, the development would consist of two semi-detached units facing onto Rathasker road, one terraced block containing three units; one terraced block containing three units, and a terraced block containing five units.

The development also includes a new wastewater pumping station, and changes to the existing vehicular entrance as well as  the construction of a new internal road to service dwellings. Rathasker Developments Ltd want to build the residential development at Clough, Rathasker Road. 

The application was lodged with Kildare County Council on June 28. Submissions can be made by August 1 and a decision is due on August 22. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie