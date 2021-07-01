Major expansion plans for Kildare nursing home

A Kildare nursing home has lodged plans for major expansion including 20 new bedrooms.

Curragh Lawn Nursing Home wants to build a two-storey extension to the south east of the building providing 20 new bedrooms with en-suites.

The proposal also includes sluice rooms, cleaning stores, storage rooms, boiler/plant rooms and two staircases with one passenger lift serving both ground and lower ground floors. A proposed communal residence area with a support tea station and accessible toilets have also been proposed for the ground floor.

The nursing home at Kinneagh,the Curragh, also wants to demolish and make changes to a single storey storage shed and a residents' dining area. If approved, there will also be minor internal alterations to the existing ground floor rooms to accommodate the proposed extension.

The new single storey building will house a laundry room, bin store and oil tank. The proposals also feature an external gas tank enclosure and new solar panels mounted above the single storey building.

The expansion also provides for four new en-suite bathrooms for existing bedrooms, two disabled car parking spaces, two electrical vehicle car parking spaces, 26 car parking spaces, 20 bicycle spaces and associated landscaping and site works.

The application was lodged on June 29. Submissions can be made by August 2 and a decision is due on August 23.

The application is at the pre-validation stage, which means the council is checking all the documentation is in order before sending it on to a planner for consideration. This happens with every planning application.