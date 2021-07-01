Over €2,200 raised at Rathangan charity art exhibition

Two local charities benefitted to the tune of €2,261 from the recent Rathangan Art Exhibition.

Of that total, a cheque for €1,700 was handed over to St Brigid's Hospice on the Curragh, while Rathangan Men's Shed received €561.

“We were delighted with how the event went. It was very successful. We had some fantastic artworks on display over the June Bank Holiday weekend with 28 local talented artists showcasing their work. We'd like to thank everyone who donated, volunteered or contributed in anyway.” said organiser Mary Mather.

Support

She also paid tribute to the artists for getting involved.

This was the second year the exhibition was run at Unit unit 3, Main Street (beside Ma’s Kitchen) in Rathangan.

Running over one evening and three days, the stream of visitors was steady and Covid restrictions were adhered to.

“We were delighted to be able to support the work of St Brigid's Hospice. They do tremendous work at their building in the Curragh and all the money will be spent on those local services.

“We know that because of lockdown, most fundraising events have been postponed or cancelled. It's been very hard for charities to keep the finances coming in during this time, so we were delighted to be able to help out,” added Mary. “The Rathangan Men's Shed is another very important group in the town and plays a huge role in the vibrant local community of the town.”