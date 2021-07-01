Naas gardaí nab driver who had no tax for 626 days

No tax
Naas gardai spotted a motorist on their phone while driving on the N7 near Kill.
They stopped the vehicle. A further check revealed the vehicle had no tax for 626 days. They seized the vehicle and fined the driver.
Naas Roads Policing Unit found this motorist using their phone while driving on the N7 at Kill. They were stopped & by using the #MobilityApp, it was found that the vehicle was untaxed for 626 days.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 1, 2021
The vehicle was seized & a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/aO0SU4gUj7
