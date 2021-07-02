WATCH: Kildare Town Community School sixth year students graduate at special drive-in ceremony

Hosted by Kildare Village on June 28

Still taken from Together, Kildare Will Be Better facebook page

The sixth year students of Kildare Town Community School (KTCS) graduated in style at a special drive-in ceremony at Kildare Village earlier this week.

Check out the Together Will Be Better footage on their Facebook page for all the action. Click here to view.

