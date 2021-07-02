Six Kildare pals ready to embark on four peaks challenge in aid of LauraLynn - Ireland's children's hospice

A group of Newbridge pals have taken on a mammoth challenge for the third year in a row to conquer four of Ireland's highest peaks hiking a massive 55kms over four days.

Having raised €5,500 for Aware on their first two endeavours, the hikers decided this year to donate the proceeds to LauraLynn — Ireland's children's hospice.

“It's such a great cause. We are already up to €1,200 and our target is €2,000 so that's brilliant,” said Mark McGuire, who will be joined by Richard Kelly, David Keane, Jamie O Rourke, Eoin Rowley and Jamie Quinn.

The team all hail from the Newbridge/Curragh area. Mark explains how they took up hiking as it was a good way to look after their mental health and well being.

“It's no small feat. We will burn about 8,000 calories over the four days. It's going to be tough but its for a good cause and it's going to be fun as well,” says the psychotherapist.

The challenge will begin on Thursday July 22 when the team take on Lugnaquilla in Co. Wicklow, followed by a long drive up to Donegal where they will face Mount Errigal the next morning. The hikers had planned to sumit Slieve Donard in County Down but had to change the destination due to uncertainty over Covid restrictions in the North.

Following the Donegal hike, they depart for Mayo where they aim to take on Mweelrea. Finally on July 25, the highest mountain in Ireland — Carrauntoohil — awaits the Kildare men.

Having met up sporadically because of Covid lockdowns, the team have been out on hikes and runs on their own in preparation. Their 2020 charity challenge had to be postponed until September last year because of the pandemic. The weather was colder and the days were shorter compared to the summer, but they were thrilled to complete the task.

“It's an amazing trip. You see the most beautiful parts of the country. The scenery is fantastic,” says Mark.

He points out it takes a real toll on the body, often only getting back to normal after a couple of weeks rest.

“It's a joyful kind of pain. You feel great when you get to the end of it,” he added.

If you would like to donate log on to https://www.idonate.ie/4x4Challenge2021

Anyone who donates more than €10 will be entered into a raffle. All money raised will be going straight to LauraLynn.

The top prize is a Canon camera and photography workshop donated by Niall Munnelly Counselling and Ronan HD Photography. Other prizes include a €100 voucher donated by Wholesome Kitchen in Mullingar, one month membership to Industrial Fitness Newbridge, a cordless drill donated Kildare Engineering Supplies Ltd and three children’s novels themed on the president of Ireland donated by The Family Edit.

For updates on the raffle check out Mark's instagram account