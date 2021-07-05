Kildare woman's play on her Goldenbridge industrial school childhood to be aired on radio

They do say that the art of writing can be cathartic, and this was certainly the case for Newbridge resident, Susan Connolly.

“It really was a healing process,” she explained.

Her play, I am Edel, which was co-written with Cormac Plunkett Walsh, is based on her life growing up in Goldenbridge Industrial School in Dublin.

One might think that such a story would be very bleak and heartbreaking but Susan pointed out; “It’s a comedy, its a tragedy, it has all the elements you want in a story. You won’t be coming out balling. It’s a fantastic play,” she stressed.

The ability of children to cope and to survive is one of the main threads of the script. Many friendships were forged behind the walls of Goldenbridge and there were also moments of levity.

Susan’s intention was to bring the play to the stage, with the dream location being the Abbey Theatre, as it is a big production with 18 scenes.

“Then Covid-19 and all its lockdowns came and put a complete halt on this idea,” she said.

” However not being one to sit back and be defeated by a pandemic, Cormac and I, at Cormac’s suggestion, decided to adapt 10 of the scenes for a radio broadcast.

“This brought about all sorts of challenges as you can imagine, but trial and error led us to two organisations who would eventually work from their homes, recording lines and giving their wonderful young voices to the story to bring it to life again.”

The duo secured three members of the Dublin Youth Theatre as well as four young women from Dublin Rialto Youth Project to record the scenes.

Together through Zoom, throughout 2020 and 2021 from nine different locations, a short version of the story was created from the memories of a child growing up in an institution during the 60s and 70s.

Susan approached radio stations across the country and so far NearFm in Dublin’s north inner city has agreed to broadcast the piece on July 6 at 6pm with an interview with Susan earlier the same day between 11am and 1pm.

Dublin South FM also want to interview the Kildare woman and have expressed an interest in her play.

Life has been both cruel and kind to the Newbridge lady.

She and her husband moved home from England in 1989. Her brother lived in Newbridge and this drew the couple to the Kildare town. Tragically, her husband passed away a year later at the age of just 31.

“It was the most surreal time in my life,” explained Susan, who had a good support network around her to help her cope with the sudden loss.

She married again later in life and had a child. That marriage broke up but it was an amicable break-up.

“I have overcome a death and a broken marriage. It was really tough but I am in a really happy place now,” she said.

She knew she had a story to tell and undertook lots of writing courses and was under the guidance of Pauline Clooney at one point.

With the help of the Christine Buckley Support Centre’s drama tutor, Cormac Plunkett Walsh, the play began to take shape. Susan pointed out that she has received great feedback from anyone who has read the script.

She has also set up a Facebook page called I Am Edel for people who want to find out more.

Not deterred by the pandemic, the writer is as determined as ever to bring her play to the stage.