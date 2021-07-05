Author releases latest book - a poignant tale of family bonding based in the boglands of Kildare

Living on the Bog of Allen, it is no surprise that peatland features in the work of local writer and artist Lynn Buckle.

Based in Rathangan and surrounded by Bord na Móna’s old turf industry, the author wanted her second novel, What Willow Says, to reflect the vast landscapes of cut-aways, intersecting ditches, rivers, and canals.

Readers will recognise local landmarks such as Killinthomas Woods, Ballydermot, the rath, and much more in this work of literary fiction which invites new ways of seeing our surroundings.

Soaked in imagery, What Willow Says was recently published by Époque press and is a lasting tribute to the region, its people, and its multi-layered history.

The author takes us on a fictional journey through this landscape, alongside a deaf child and her grandmother as they share stories of myths, legends, and ancient bogs. The pair experiment with the lyrical beauty of sign language as they learn to communicate through their shared love of trees and find solace in the shapes and susurrations of leaves in the wind. It is a poignant tale of family bonding, the quiet acceptance of change, and a lasting memorial to County Kildare’s natural heritage.

Lynn Buckle represents Ireland as a UNESCO Cities of Literature Writer in Residence at the National Centre for Writing UK and is founder of the Climate Writers Group at the Irish Writers Centre, Dublin.

Launched on June 24, this is a free monthly, online get-together for writers of any genre wishing to affect change by including positive solutions to the climate crisis in their prose.

Meetings include guest appearances by famous authors and conservationists along with some writing exercises, peer workshopping, and informative book reviews.

Suitable for budding and experienced authors alike, writers can register their interest by booking a place at info@writerscentre.ie.

What Willow Says is available nationally or online and can be purchased locally from Woodbines Bookshop, Kilcullen; Farrell & Nephew Newbridge; Maynooth Bookshop, and Antonia’s Books in Meath. Price — €10.