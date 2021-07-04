Property Watch: Small lots of midlands land ‘at a sensible price’ — auctioneer

Matt Dunne and Associates has just been instructed to sell an unusual holding of a beautiful bungalow with farm buildings on a very fragmented holding of 40 acres, which is to be sold in 10 different lots.

Eight of the lots, for example, are of less than 5 acres. The holding is situated down Hammer Lane, which is equidistant between the two towns of Mountmellick and Portarlington. The area is also convenient for the M7 Motorway via Junction 15 at Emo, and is 20 minutes from Newbridge, less than an hour Dublin.

“Why buy land in Kildare for €20,000 an acre when you can get it for a fraction of the price 20 minutes down the road?” asked the auctioneer.

Lot 2: for example, is a rectangular four-acre field of reasonable quality land, ideal as a pony paddock but with its beautiful mature hedgerow, ideal site subject to obtaining planning permission. Guide price, €28,000.

Lot 3: Wintering facilities for 40 cattle on half an acre plus 16 acres grazing commonage to rear – (Undisputed use for 40 years). Guide price, €100,000.

Lot 4: 3.5 acres good arable land, in numerous paddocks. Guide price, €35,000.

Lot 5: Circa one acre, mature hedgerow, currently in grass. Ideal for a house. Guide price €20,000.

Lot 6: Two acres currently in grass with extensive frontage. Guide price, €16,000.

Lot 7: c3.5 acres currently in grass with double land frontage. Guide price, €28,000.

Lot 8: c5.7 acres marginal grazing land, extensive frontage. Guide price, €30,000.

Lot 9: c1.2 acres mature site with derelict residence, beautiful tranquil setting. Guide price €25,000.

Lot 10: c1.68 acres active turbary plot, ready to cut. Guide price, €2,500.

Lastly is Lot 1 — a well presented dormer bungalow plus granny flat on one acre. This multiple unit has independent rear access to its two bed, two reception accommodation which could easily be converted into home offices. The selling agent is informed that broadband is excellent in the area.

Also, outside are multiple sheds offering 2,500 sq.ft. of commercial space ideal for any venture.

The owners of the property are two generations living at the location, and they have now decided to retire and relocate.

Lot 1: Guide Price: €300,000

According to auctioneer Matt Dunne, in the post-Covid construction ‘boom madness’, he has adopted a very sensible approach with regard to the realistic reserves.

Viewings are available by appointment, seven days a week.

Contact 057-8623349 or info@mattdunne.ie.