Kildare star Christy Moore to feature on stamp to mark Glastonbury

Christy Moore
Newbridge singer Christy Moore is to feature on a postage stamp released by An Post to mark the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival.
Other Irish performers to be included in the series are Sinéad O’Connor, Hozier and Lisa Hannigan.
Christy said: “I got a right buzz when word came through that An Post had nominated my image to adorn a stamp.
“My immediate reaction was to think of my grandparents Jack, Ellie and Bridie, how they might be tickled pink at such an outcome.
“Our old band Planxty were similarly honoured some years back.
“ I’ve had the good fortune to play Glastonbury five times. I have many memories from those gigs, the earlier ones all the fonder.”
Meanwhile, Moore played a ‘pilot’ gig with 200 fans at Killarney’s INEC venue recently and declared: “I’ve been on the road since 1966 but this is the most important gig of my life.”
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.