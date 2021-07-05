Kildare star Christy Moore to feature on stamp to mark Glastonbury

Newbridge singer Christy Moore is to feature on a postage stamp released by An Post to mark the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival.

Other Irish performers to be included in the series are Sinéad O’Connor, Hozier and Lisa Hannigan.

Christy said: “I got a right buzz when word came through that An Post had nominated my image to adorn a stamp.

“My immediate reaction was to think of my grandparents Jack, Ellie and Bridie, how they might be tickled pink at such an outcome.

“Our old band Planxty were similarly honoured some years back.

“ I’ve had the good fortune to play Glastonbury five times. I have many memories from those gigs, the earlier ones all the fonder.”

Meanwhile, Moore played a ‘pilot’ gig with 200 fans at Killarney’s INEC venue recently and declared: “I’ve been on the road since 1966 but this is the most important gig of my life.”