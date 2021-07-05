Firmount House, De Valera’s gothic ‘safe house’, in Clane on sale for €1.6 million

Historic building on the market

Firmount House, De Valera’s gothic ‘safe house’, in Clane is put up for sale

Firmount House, Clane

The gothic Firmount House near Clane has been a sanitorium, a first World War military hospital, a “safe house” for former president and Taoiseach Éamon de Valera and the site for a nuclear bunker for government officials.

The seven-bedroom house was rescued from dereliction in late 2012 and is now on the market for €1.6m.

It sits on seven acres of land alongside a second two-storey home and another stone cottage.

De Valera found refuge in the house while on the run from English authorities before the foundation of the state.

The house was purchased by the Department of Defence in 1964, and was used as a control centre for nuclear tracking. The basement was made into a bunker, and was set to be used by senior government officials in the event of nuclear war.

Today, the house has hosted weddings, private parties, films, photoshoots and yoga retreats.

Beside Firmount House is the Doctor's House — a two-storey 100-year-old home that was featured on RTÉ's Room to Improve presented by Dermot Bannon in 2013.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie