ON LOVE ISLAND TONIGHT: One boy is dumped and Liberty and Jake head to hideaway

Last night on Love Island, all eyes were on new girl Rachel as she prepared to couple up with either Brad or Chuggs - but the producers cut away before rapt viewers could find out who she choose. All will be revealed on tonight's show (Virgin Media Ireland at 9pm).

Speaking ahead of her decision, Rachel said: “This has not been easy in the slightest. I think you’re both amazing guys in every single way. I can’t fault either of you for absolutely anything.”

FAYE AND LIAM TURN UP THE HEAT

Yesterday, Faye and Liam shared their first kiss, but at the time they were both covered in slime from the ‘Undercover Lover’ challenge.

Speaking to Faye, Liam says: “When you kissed me earlier, my mouth was full of slime.”

Faye says: “Oh my God, don’t. I had it all in my nose. I was like ‘this is really attractive’.”

Liam says: “It was a slimy kiss. Do you want to try it again?”

Faye jokes: “Oh, is that how you’re going to do it? We can try it again if you want to try it again?”

The pair then share a kiss minus the slime. But has it lived up to expectations?

KAZ AND TOBY SHARE A SMOOCH

Kaz and Toby have been coupled up since day one, and it appears they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Speaking to Kaz on the terrace, Toby says: “I don’t know how you’ve been feeling. But even the boys are saying it as well - that I’ve been a bit off for a couple days. Do you think that?”

Kaz says: “Kind of.”

Toby says: “I’ve almost been holding back because I’m overthinking things that I don’t need to overthink. I’m scared to embrace it all and dive in, because I'm unsure of my feelings. I’m scared to hurt your feelings. The last thing I ever want is to hurt you. But if I keep thinking like that, we’re never going to get to the next stage.”

Kaz says: “So are you standing on the edge or are you jumping in?”

Toby says: “I’m jumping head first! I’m enjoying getting to know you, just chilling with you.”

The pair then lock lips for the first time outside of a challenge or game. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Kaz says: “I feel really good. Now we’re finally past the crossroads and it was a good kiss. I had butterflies, a little bit. I’m excited now for us to keep moving forward.”

Will Toby and Kaz go the distance?

LIBERTY AND JAKE ARE THE FIRST COUPLE TO HEAD TO THE HIDEAWAY

That evening, Faye receives a text which reads: “Islanders. The Hideaway’s open tonight. Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #taketheplunge #latenightsnack”

The Islanders decide that Liberty and Jake should be the first couple to spend the night in the Hideaway. Jake celebrates by jumping in the pool before the pair head inside and prepare for a night together, alone.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty says: “So, the Hideaway is open for the first time in 2021. I’m excited to see what it looks like and see what happens.”

In the Hideaway, Jake gives Liberty a massage as the pair get to know each other better and talk about their previous relationships.

THE ISLANDERS GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER BETTER OVER BRUNCH

That morning, the Islanders head outside and find six tables set up for each of the couples to enjoy a romantic brunch.

Sat at her table with Toby, Kaz says: “Cheers to a great night last night. Progress. Toby diving into the deep end!”

Over at Chloe and Hugo’s table, Hugo says: “Power couple 2021!”

Chloe jokes: “We are the power couple….no we’re absolutely not! Jake and Liberty are.”

Meanwhile, Faye asks Liam: “Are you good with dogs? Do you like dogs?”

Liam says: “I love dogs. I don’t like cats.”

Faye says: “Oh, what? I’ve got two cats but my cats are like dogs. When I walk my dogs, my cats come with me.”

Aaron and Sharon look towards the future as Aaron says: “I’m like a family guy. I love kids. I want kids. Quite a few.”

Sharon asks: “How many is quite a few?”

Aaron says: “I want like four.”

Over at Jake and Liberty’s table, Jake says: “If there was a girl who came in here who was my type, and you know my type, I would want to get to know her. We’re here for the same reason. If there was a lad and he was your type, you would still get to know him.”

But is Liberty open to getting to know other boys?

LOVE ISLAND, TONIGHT AT 9PM ON VIRGIN MEDIA ONE AND VIRGIN MEDIA PLAYER