Wedding showcase this week at Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge

Keadeen Hotel
Brides- and grooms-to-be to are invited to attend this week's Wedding Showcase at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge.
The showcase will take place on Thursday, July 8; Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10.
Visitors will get a first glimpse at the renowned hotel's newly launched Wedding Ceremony Garden.
Viewings are by appointment only. For more information and to book a place, call 045 444128 or email sales@keadeenhotel.ie.
