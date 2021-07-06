Water supply returning in Sallins and Clane following power outage

Water supply returning in Sallins and Clane following power outage

Water supply is due to return to normal in Sallins, Clane and the surrounding areas after a power supply issue caused disruption this morning.

According to Irish Water, when it and Kildare County Council became aware of the disruption, "crews were dispatched to investigate the issue and worked as a matter of priority to restore normal water supply to impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible, in adherence with HSE and Government guidance on Covid-19".

Irish Water warned that it may take two to three hours for the full supply to return to all customers, as the network refills.

