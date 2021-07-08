LATEST: Gardaí issue witness appeal for fatal Rathcoole crash

File photo
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision which claimed the lives of three men on the N7
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them - in particular, any witnesses who may have seen a dark blue BMW 3 Series vehicle (06-D-47768) in the areas of Belgard, Citywest or the N7 between 11.15pm – 12.00am are asked to come forward. Gardaí can be contacted at Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
The collision occurred when a car travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with a truck at approximately 11.40pm. The three male occupants of the car received fatal injuries.
The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to receive treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Post-mortems for the three men will take place later this afternoon. An Garda Síochána are not in a position to confirm the identities of the deceased at this time.
